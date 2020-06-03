The Alamo installing temporary fencing to ‘secure’ landmark during protests

SAN ANTONIO – Temporary fencing has been placed at Alamo Plaza as protests continue in San Antonio.

Alamo Plaza, which has been closed off during nightly curfews, will now have the blockades to “secure The Alamo,” according to its Twitter account.

Four-foot tall chainlink fence will be placed on top of water-filled plastic barriers. It will skirt the western edge of the plaza along Alamo Street, from Commerce to Houston Streets, as well as its northern edge.

There will be access points for pedestrians on Alamo and Houston streets, The Alamo’s Twitter account said Wednesday.

It “will remain in place as long as events indicate it is needed,” the account said.

A fence has been placed in Alamo Plaza in an effort to prevent any destruction during protests in San Antonio. (KSAT)

Alamo Plaza will remain closed nightly to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic in an effort to minimize the possibility of damage as civil unrest continues to unfold.

Tuesday night marked the fourth straight night of demonstrations protesting the death of George Floyd, police violence and racial injustice.

City officials announced Tuesday the Alamo Plaza will be closed from 8:30 p.m.-6 a.m. daily until Sunday.

