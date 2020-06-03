Striking photos show George Floyd protests around the globe

Protesters gather during a demonstration in Parliament Square in London on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Protests have taken place across America and internationally, after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck while the handcuffed black man called out that he couldn't breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with murder. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” have echoed in major cities across the globe more than a week after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Powerful photos from local and national media organizations have captured the unrest as demonstrators have protested police violence and racial injustice.

The images and videos have been seen far and wide — from Instagram to national newspapers and network television stations — of people coming together in London, Rome and Paris in addition to powerful movements here in the U.S. See them in the gallery above.

Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega, who was born in Britain to Nigerian parents, was one of those protesting in London Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. He pleaded tearfully for demonstrators to stay peaceful.

“Because they want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganized, but not today,” he said.

Other protests are taking place around the world, including in Cape Town, South Africa, and in Reykjavík, Iceland, the AP reported.

Video shows peaceful protest in downtown San Antonio transform into chaos

In the U.S., city streets have been calmer since the weekend’s chaos in major cities. By Wednesday morning, arrests had grown to more than 9,000 nationwide since the vandalism, arson and shootings erupted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

