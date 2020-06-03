Video shows peaceful protest in downtown San Antonio transform into chaos

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a peaceful protest in downtown San Antonio Tuesday night quickly erupted into disarray after police officers shot projectiles into a crowd.

Footage captured by Sky 12 shows a large group of demonstrators outside the Bexar County Courthouse. As the night evolves, people scatter across downtown streets, some running through parking lots and outside of hotels.

While the protest was mostly peaceful, a group came to a faceoff with police officers around 11 p.m. near Alamo Plaza, which has been under nightly curfew after 8:30 p.m. through this week.

According to social media videos, the demonstration escalated when an organizer asked the group to put their hands up. As he has his back to police officers, officers can be seen opening fire and protestors are seen running away.

SAPD later told local media that officers were “trying to disperse unruly crowds causing damage.”

Officers used pepper balls, smoke and wooden and rubber projectiles, which SAPD says “hit the ground and impact the lower extremities.”

One San Antonio Express-News reporter said one of the wooden projectiles hit him in the thigh, causing a mark.

Protesters encountered a line of police near Alamo Plaza. Officers fired wooden projectiles. Streets of downtown San Antonio are now full of tear gas. pic.twitter.com/1CzecRqsIR — Mark Dunphy (@m_b_dunphy) June 3, 2020

SAPD added that officers were attacked with glass bottles.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted to another Express-News reporter, saying he was “not” okay with SAPD using those types of projectiles on protestors. He added that he would be “asking for more information” about the projectiles.

No, I'm not.



I am asking for more information on these projectiles. https://t.co/TCEEexVEXZ — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 3, 2020

Six teenagers and one man in his 20s, all from San Antonio, were arrested Tuesday night. The majority of the people taken into custody by San Antonio police were booked on charges related to evading arrest, according to booking records.

