Hundreds gather for fourth day of protests in San Antonio over George Floyd’s death

SAN ANTONIO – An estimated 500 people marched around the streets of the Bexar County Courthouse on Tuesday evening to denounce the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The group was carrying signs and chanting, “No justice, no peace, no racist police.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar showed up with several deputies and was immediately bombarded with questions about willingness to contribute to changing the system.

The protest was the fourth consecutive day people in San Antonio have taken to the streets and among dozens taking place across the nation.

Demonstrators march at the Bexar County Courthouse in protest of racism and the police killing of George Floyd. (KSAT)

Hours earlier, about 50 people took to the streets of New Braunfels to also protest against Floyd’s killing.

