Peaceful protest held in New Braunfels in wake of George Floyd’s death

Dozens of people gathered in the heart of New Braunfels on Tuesday to protest the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black people.

Around 50 people met peacefully near the Main Plaza roundabout with some police presence.

It’s one of several across the globe that ranged from nonviolent to bursts of vandalism, looting and clashes with police.

To help curb violence, Gov. Greg Abbott has activated the national guard and sent state troopers to major cities. More than 20,000 National Guard members have been called up in 29 states to deal with the violence, according to the Associated Press.

San Antonio had its brush with violence on Saturday night, when groups of people vandalized downtown landmarks after a peaceful protest had taken place.

President Donald Trump has vowed to deploy the National Guard amid pressure on governors to quell the violence.