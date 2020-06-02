‘I agree with what you’re saying:’ Sheriff Javier Salazar responds to San Antonio protests

SAN ANTONIO – During a Q&A segment on KSAT12 News Monday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar discussed his department’s role in the weekend protests, his opinion on the George Floyd slaying and why he attended a rally for justice at the courthouse on Monday.

Salazar said deputies were called downtown Saturday night to assist San Antonio Police when agitators started damaging downtown businesses after a peaceful “Black Lives Matter” protest. He also attended Monday’s rally at the Bexar County Courthouse in solidarity, he said.

“These folks just want to know that we’re listening,” he said on KSAT12. “Of course I’m listening to you. Heck, I agree with what you’re saying... In my opinion, George Floyd was murdered and that is an outrage. Even more outrageous is other officers stood by and did nothing.”

Salazar said it’s important that law enforcement makes sure officers and deputies are both doing the right thing and calling out those who are not.

Since being elected, Salazar has vowed to crack down on misconduct within his force. Dozens of deputies have been arrested and fired over charges like DWI and family violence.

Salazar used Floyd’s death as a teachable moment for cadets saying, “think about if one of those officers in Minneapolis could go back in time... and have said something to that officer that was on George Floyd’s neck, all of this would’ve been avoided.”

