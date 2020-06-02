WATCH: After massive peaceful protest in San Antonio hijacked by ‘agitators,’ community turns out to clean up

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This video was created specifically for the KSAT-TV streaming app. Download the app on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire stick, or smart TV to access more extended stories and original community content for free.

After the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, the entire country is up in arms. Across America, people are calling for justice in this case and racial injustices everywhere. Over the weekend, thousands of Black Lives Matter demonstrators marched through downtown San Antonio.

As the sun went down Saturday, and many of the peaceful protesters headed home, some people turned destructive. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus and Mayor Ron Nirenberg called them “agitators," saying they were not part of the initial planned protests earlier in the day and instead were taking advantage of the situation to cause chaos.

McManus said organizers of the march and vigil did exactly what they intended to do.

Sunday morning business owners, organizations and concerned citizens came together to help clean up broken glass and graffiti and board of stores downtown. Meanwhile, mourning and protests continued at Travis Park and around the world.

