San Antonio issues disaster declaration, curfew for downtown following protests

SAN ANTONIO – City officials have issued a curfew for downtown San Antonio from 11:30 p.m. Saturday night to 6 a.m. Sunday.

A curfew is also in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Peaceful protest over George Floyd’s death erupts into violence in downtown San Antonio

The curfew was issued after what initially started as a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon at Travis Park took a turn for the worse after the sun went down, as people started spraying graffiti and damaging windows at Rivercenter Mall.

“This brief curfew will protect the safety of people and property in the downtown business district while allowing the vast majority of people to peacefully assemble,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

"The planned demonstrations from earlier today were peaceful and the organizations did exactly what they said they would do to keep others safe. The situation was escalated by some bad actors whose only intent was to incite violence and cause destruction. The actions of a few do not represent the majority of those who came out to peacefully demonstrate,” said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

During the hours of the temporary curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place within the designated area of San Antonio’s Downtown Business District. Travel is defined without limitation as travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.

A public place is defined as any place, privately or publicly owned that is accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, parking lots and unsupervised property.A violation of the temporary curfew is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

At one point, police launched tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowds.

City officials plan to address the curfew and the violence during a news conference at midnight at Public Safety Headquarters.

Below is a map showing the boundaries of the downtown district.