WATCH LIVE: San Antonians gather at Travis Park for protest, march toward police HQ

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians gathered for a protest at Travis Park Saturday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd.

The crowd is currently making their way to San Antonio Police Department’s headquarters.

The protest began at 5 p.m. at the park in downtown San Antonio and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said public safety officers and local businesses are prepared.

Floyd’s death has sparked outrage across the nation and in some of Texas’ largest cities — Dallas and Houston. However, Chief McManus said after speaking with protest planners, he expects at least parts of the protest in San Antonio to be peaceful.

A number of downtown streets will be closed down for safety during the protest and to ensure traffic won’t be an issue, McManus said.

We’ll bring more details on the protest as they become available.

