Locals to gather at Travis Park for peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s killing

SAN ANTONIO – Locals are gathering at Travis Park for a peaceful protest Saturday in response to the recent killing of Houston native, George Floyd.

The protest is set to begin at 5 p.m. San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus is scheduled to speak to the media about the protest at 3:45 p.m. KSAT12 will livestream the press conference above.

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin, accused of kneeling on George Floyd’s neck until he passed out and later died, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd’s death led to protests about racial disparities throughout the nation and some turned violent. Some of these protests were in Texas’ two largest cities — Dallas and Houston.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has spoken out on Floyd’s death on Twitter, saying, “The fires of racism have been stoked by the murder of another Black American in police custody. The scenes are heartbreaking. George Floyd deserves justice. The Black community deserves justice. And if that justice is to be blind, then we must see clearly in its pursuit.”

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

