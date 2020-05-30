PHOTOS: Striking images of George Floyd protests from across the country

People across the country are outraged and anger has spread following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minnesota.
Floyd’s death has led to protests across the nation with some becoming violent.
Locals to gather at Travis Park for peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s killing
Protesters Friday and Saturday burned businesses in Minneapolis, destroyed cars and windows in Atlanta, and even chanted outside the White House.
Local leaders across the nation are increasingly asking for help from the National Guard as police attempt to contain the unrest.
Former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the case.
Here are some compelling photos of the protests from across the country:
