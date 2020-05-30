PHOTOS: Striking images of George Floyd protests from across the country

(Copyright of the Star Tribune)

People across the country are outraged and anger has spread following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck in Minnesota.

Floyd’s death has led to protests across the nation with some becoming violent.

Locals to gather at Travis Park for peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s killing

Protesters Friday and Saturday burned businesses in Minneapolis, destroyed cars and windows in Atlanta, and even chanted outside the White House.

Local leaders across the nation are increasingly asking for help from the National Guard as police attempt to contain the unrest.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the case.

Here are some compelling photos of the protests from across the country:

Police officers protect themselves with shields as protesters throw debris during a rally Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, at the Barclays Center over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this May 29, 2020, photo, a check-cashing business burns during protests in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this May 29, 2020, photo, Portlanders march with flares from the George Floyd vigil at Peninsula Park towards the Justice Center downtown in Portland, Oregon. Protests have been erupting all over the country after George Floyd died earlier this week in police custody in Minneapolis. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)