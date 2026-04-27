Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in North Side neighborhood, SAPD says The incident happened in the 1500 block of La Manda Boulevard SAPD said the victim was conscious at the scene. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 41-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck in a North Side neighborhood.
The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of La Manda Boulevard, which is located near Basse Road.
SAPD said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was reversing and ran over the victim with the vehicle’s back tires.
Upon arrival, authorities said they found the 41-year-old man underneath the pickup truck.
The driver, who was described as a man around 30 to 40 years old, remained at the scene. It’s unclear if he will face any charges, police said.
Police could not provide a condition for the victim. However, SAPD said that he was conscious at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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