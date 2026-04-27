Man hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in North Side neighborhood, SAPD says

SAPD said the victim was conscious at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a 41-year-old man was taken to a hospital after he was hit by a pickup truck in a North Side neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of La Manda Boulevard, which is located near Basse Road.

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SAPD said the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck was reversing and ran over the victim with the vehicle’s back tires.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the 41-year-old man underneath the pickup truck.

The driver, who was described as a man around 30 to 40 years old, remained at the scene. It’s unclear if he will face any charges, police said.

Police could not provide a condition for the victim. However, SAPD said that he was conscious at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

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