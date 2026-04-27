Suspect sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with SAISD student’s shooting death

Andrew Cantu, 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a charge of felony injury to a child. He had originally been charged with capital murder.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to prison on Monday in connection with the death of former San Antonio Independent School District student Simon Cuevas.

Andrew Cantu, 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a felony charge of injury to a child. He had originally been charged with capital murder.

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Cuevas was followed by a group of boys after leaving SAISD’s Brewer Academy on April 16, 2025. Shortly after leaving the school, Cuevas was killed.

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Investigators identified five suspects connected to the death of Cuevas. One suspect, Caesar Tijerina, died by suicide during the investigation.

Two of the suspects, who are siblings, are minors, so details about their status are unavailable. They were initially charged with capital murder, but that charge was downgraded to assault causing bodily injury.

Both siblings have been sentenced and sent to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. The sentence is indeterminate, so it is based on progress and behavior.

Another suspect in the case, Fernando Flores, also faces a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. He was also initially indicted on a capital murder murder.

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