WATCH LIVE: CPS Energy board holds first meeting since North Side home explosions

SAN ANTONIO – The CPS Energy Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet this afternoon, nearly one week after an explosion on the North Side hospitalized five people.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the board meeting at 1 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

The two separate explosions took place around 6 p.m. on April 21 in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive, which is located near Thousand Oaks Drive.

Two adults and one child suffered burns and were hospitalized after the first explosion. Two additional adults were hospitalized as a result of the second explosion.

A Brooke Army Medical Center spokesperson said that, as of Monday, two of the victims are still in critical condition. The other victims’ conditions have since improved or were in “good” shape to begin with.

>> What we know about the North Side home explosions that hospitalized 5

In a statement to KSAT on Sunday, CPS Energy said its Customer Response Unit and gas team members are helping customers relight gas pilot lights and answer questions about natural gas service upon request.

CPS Energy said if any customers at any point smell gas, leave the house immediately and call CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357) or 911.

The utility’s entire statement from Sunday can be read below:

Our thoughts continue to be with impacted residents in the Preston Hollow subdivision, and our focus remains on supporting them. CPS Energy has had a constant presence in the Preston Hollow subdivision, assisting residents since Tuesday evening. The CPS Energy Customer Response Unit (CRU) has operated from the Northeast Senior Center, 4135 Thousand Oaks Drive, since Wednesday and will remain onsite from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2026. CRU and gas team members are aiding customers, at their request, to relight gas pilot lights and answer questions about their home’s natural gas service. CPS Energy is also arranging for the cleanup of debris in the area. Since Tuesday, CPS Energy has assisted more than two dozen customers. Impacted customers can also call to connect with resources at 210-353-2222. As a reminder, if anyone ever thinks they smell gas, they should leave the house immediately and call CPS Energy at 210-353-HELP (4357) or 911. The safety of our community and crews is our priority as we conduct this work and we appreciate their understanding. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading this investigation. Updates on this investigation will come from the NTSB. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment further at this time. CPS Energy

KSAT continues to follow updates on the Preston Hollow home explosions. Read more of our coverage below: