What the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the SA home explosions involves

SAN ANTONIO – The National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the two house explosions on the North Side involves the evaluation of potential human factors, the pipeline system and the operating environment.

In a statement to KSAT on Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that it is investigating the natural gas-fueled explosions that happened on Tuesday in the 15000 block of Preston Hollow Drive.

As a result of the explosions at two separate homes, authorities said that five people were hospitalized for further treatment. Three of the five people are still in critical condition.

>> What we know about the North Side home explosions that hospitalized 5

The NTSB said its investigation revolves around witness statements, available incident footage, the weather around the time of the explosions, pipeline operating practices and procedures, pipeline maintenance records, the extent and path of released gas or hazardous liquid, and other information.

“NTSB investigates pipeline accidents occurring only during the transport of natural, flammable, toxic, or corrosive gas or hazardous liquids (such as crude oil or gasoline) through transmission, distribution or gathering pipelines,” the statement said.

NTSB investigators are on the scene of the explosions on Thursday. The statement said that the federal agency has started the process of documenting the incident and visually evaluating the pipeline and equipment involved.

The federal agency expects to release a preliminary report in approximately 30 days, which will “contain factual information gathered during the initial phase of the investigation.”

A probable cause of the explosions, as well as any contributing factors, will be released in a more comprehensive report in approximately 12 to 24 months, the NTSB said.

Any witnesses, those with any footage, or anyone with relevant information on the explosions are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

More Preston Hollow explosion coverage on KSAT: