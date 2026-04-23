Homeowners return to uncertainty after gas explosions in North Side neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Many people who evacuated after two gas explosions in their North Side neighborhood Tuesday evening are back under their own roofs now.

However, they say it has left them with a lot to unpack, specifically when it comes to understanding exactly what happened and why.

“We did not expect the second blast, you know? We were told everything was OK for us,” said Jimmy Aldape, who lives around the corner from the two homes that exploded on Preston Hollow Drive.

Aldape said he was sitting in his living room with his grandchildren when the walls began to shake.

>> What we know about the North Side home explosions that hospitalized 5

The sound of the second explosion was clearly audible on his indoor security camera.

“It just shocked us and my grandkids got scared,” he said.

As he sat outside his home Thursday morning, though, the rattled nerves still had not quite settled.

Aldape said he still has a whole list of questions regarding his safety now and in the future.

“Was there something that could’ve happened to the pipes that may affect these other houses that have gas?” Aldape wondered.

He worries that the force of the blast also may have left his home and those of his neighbors with structural damage that will show up at a later time.

John Young, who lives even closer to the blast zone, said he is “a little worried” about using anything inside his home that is powered by gas.

“We’ll still trying to overcome the shock of it,” he said.

Young said he has no idea how to turn off the gas to his home in the event of another emergency, and it worries him.

On Wednesday, KSAT 12 News consulted with a local expert in gas leaks who was able to offer some tips and show where the gas shutoff valves are located on most appliances.

Mario Zepeda with A&A Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, said in the event of a leak, you should immediately call 911.

He said if you’re able to identify which appliance is the source of the leak, you can turn the knob leading from the gas pipe to that device to the off position.

Zepeda said only professionals, such as crews with CPS Energy, have the ability to shut off the gas meter itself.

In the meantime, he said, you should avoid doing anything that might spark a flame, such as lighting a cigarette or even flipping a light switch.

KSAT 12 News sent an email to CPS Energy on Thursday morning requesting an interview and additional information on the investigation.

While no one responded, a CPS Energy spokesperson on scene declined the interview but promised to send out a written statement later in the day.

She said the National Transportation Safety Board was leading the investigation.

In an emailed statement, the NTSB said it will be looking at everything from neighbors’ surveillance video to pipeline management and maintenance.

The statement said a preliminary report is expected to be completed in about 30 days. A final report could take up to two years, the statement said.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: