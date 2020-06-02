Mural at East Side restaurant dedicated to George Floyd

SAN ANTONIO – One East Side restaurant owner is honoring George Floyd’s memory with a mural.

The mural, which depicts Floyd among the clouds with a halo over his head, is located at Big Poppas Tacos near I-35 and New Braunfels.

The artist behind the mural, Roger Maximo, hopes it can spark more conversations about race.

“Hopefully I can paint more murals like this that will definitely inspire the community to come together instead of separating,” he said. “I hope that this mural can be the focal point of that movement in San Antonio.”