WATCH: Centro San Antonio, downtown businesses thank those who helped clean up after Saturday’s violence

SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and local business owners will gather to “give thanks” to community members who helped clean up the destruction left around downtown following Saturday’s violence.

Centro SA says it will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday downtown “to express their deepest gratitude for the San Antonio community who rallied behind the businesses and came to the aid of downtown this weekend when it needed them most.”

Several businesses were left destroyed Saturday night after a peaceful protest turned violent. Instances of broken windows, graffiti and looting were reported during the rampage, which followed an otherwise peaceful protest to honor George Floyd.

Weekend violence in downtown San Antonio results in anything but business as usual Monday morning

A total of 28 downtown sites had graffiti, including La Villita, the River Walk and the Hemisfair, and an estimated 39 businesses had windows broken.

The destruction caused dozens of people, including Spurs guard Lonnie Walker, to head to the downtown area to clean up the mess on Sunday morning.

Spurs’ Lonnie Walker passes out water, joins community cleanup after businesses damaged in downtown San Antonio

Community members were armed with trash bags, paint brushes and brooms, while other volunteers gave out free food and water bottles.

If a business still needs help with graffiti removal, the city says to call 311. City officials have not released a damage estimate.

Demonstrations have erupted across the nation in response to George Floyd’s death. For nearly a week, largely peaceful protests by day have turned to chaos at night.

President Donald Trump vowed to send in troops to “dominate the streets" if governors don’t crack down on protesters.

