Spurs’ Lonnie Walker passes out water, joins community cleanup after businesses damaged in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV took to the streets of downtown San Antonio on Sunday morning to help cleanup efforts after several businesses were damaged late Saturday night when peaceful protests were marred by a group of individuals.

The Spurs second-year player passed out water and food to people picking up debris, and also helped paint over graffiti that had been spray-painted on walls and businesses.

He also took some time to pray with a group of people. Walker posted a video on his Instagram page. It had more than 15,000 views and more than 270 comments as of 1 p.m. Sunday.

Walker was part of dozens of people who went to downtown San Antonio early Sunday morning with trash bags, paint brushes and brooms to assist cleanup efforts.

A lot of people including #Spurs guard Lonnie Walker (@lonniewalker_4) have showed up to help pickup and clean downtown San Antonio after a group of people damaged and destroyed property after a peaceful protest Saturday. #KSATnews #KSATsports #NBA pic.twitter.com/nNewMt39w7 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) May 31, 2020

Storefront windows were seen completely shattered, but most of the damage had been cleaned up by volunteers and employees from Centro San Antonio by 10 a.m. Sunday.

City of San Antonio employees also made headway in the citywide cleanup efforts.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and SAPD Chief William McManus said the people responsible were a small group of “agitators” and “bad actors” who were not part of the peaceful protest earlier Saturday.

Thousands had gathered and marched to protest the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.