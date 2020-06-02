City extends closure of Alamo Plaza through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city officials have decided to extend the closure of Alamo Plaza to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Sunday daily, as a precautionary measure to minimize the possibility of civil unrest and damage to structures, a news release said.

Alamo Plaza will be open during the day outside of the closure period.

The area has been closed during the evening and early morning hours since late Saturday due to violent protests that night in the downtown business district.

City officials will determine later this week if any closures beyond the weekend are necessary.

The San Antonio Police Department will increase staffing in the downtown area to prevent any potential disturbances.

