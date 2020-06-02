Three San Antonio police officers injured after Saturday’s peaceful protests turned violent

SAN ANTONIO – What started off as a peaceful protest on Saturday ended in chaos, with dozens of businesses impacted, windows busted and property defaced.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said bottles and bricks were thrown at officers.

A viral Facebook post showing a father and veteran San Antonio police officer with a wound to the head, which needed stitches, was shared more than 5,000 times.

At least three officers were injured after Saturday's peaceful protest turned violent. McManus made it clear the organizers of the protest were not to blame.

"(The organizers) said they were going to start at 5, march to police headquarters, light candles, have a vigil and disperse at 6:30. They did just that. The remaining people were the agitators," McManus said.

The agitators were first believed to be from out of town, but police said they learned that out of the six arrests made Saturday night, many were from San Antonio, and one was from Uvalde.

"Under certain circumstances, I would say I was surprised, but I'm not because of what happened in Minneapolis," McManus said.

The death of George Floyd ignited a call for change and a fight against racism. He was pronounced dead after a now-former Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

On Monday, Floyd's brother reacted to the destruction around the country.

"What are y'all doing? What are y'all doing? Y'all doing nothing because that's not going to bring my brother back at all," Terrence Floyd said.

Just hours after the violence, many in the community showed up in support of businesses to help clean up broken glass and board up windows.

