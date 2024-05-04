Have you seen them? SAPD searching for men who robbed store at gunpoint

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on April 24 in the 1600 block of N. Zarzamora Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a corner store on the inner Northwest Side.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. on April 24 in the 1600 block of N. Zarzamora Street.

Two men robbed a cashier while flashing guns, according to SAPD. Police said they fled on foot afterward with another man outside the store.

If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.