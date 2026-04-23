What you can and can’t bring to San Antonio Fiesta events

Backpacks: Standard backpacks are prohibited unless they are designated diaper bags.
Large bags: Any bag that cannot fit within the ticket holders’ designated seating area.
Smoking and vaping: Vaping devices were specifically prohibited.
Weapons, which include firearms and knives, are prohibited.
Scooters and E-bikes are banned from the parade route and surrounding street closures.
Umbrellas are only permitted for those seated on the top row of bleachers to avoid blocking views.
Ice chests and coolers are frequently restricted. While some reports suggest they may be allowed if an extra seat is purchased for storage. City security officials often list them as prohibited at gated entry points.
Strollers are often discouraged or restricted due to space constraints (all items must fit within the 18-inch seating space).
Clear Bags: While not always mandatory for the parade route itself, they are strongly recommended.
Exceptions: Diaper bags and medical bags are typically allowed but subject to search.
Seats are 18 inches wide. If additional space is needed, extra seating must be purchased.
There are no accommodations for ice chests, bags, strollers, etc. The aisles must be clear at all times.
Large umbrellas are strictly prohibited.
If additional seating is required and not purchased, there are no accommodations; you may forfeit your purchased seating. Those items placed on the extra seat cannot obstruct the view of other attendees.
No weapons, animals (except ADA-compliant service animals), strollers, ice chests, food or beverage from outside the event, recreational wheels, drones, folding chairs, smoking, or backpacks over 12″x12″x6″ allowed.
Clear or mesh backpacks are permitted; all bags may be screened at entry.
If you are visiting Fiesta de Los Reyes, here’s what you need to leave at home or in your vehicle.
Bags greater than 12”x6”x12.”
Backpacks
Ice chests and coolers
Weapons of any kind
Illegal substances
Food and drinks from outside the event
Smoking or vaping (you will need to completely exit the venue to smoke or vape)