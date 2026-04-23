What you can and can’t bring to San Antonio Fiesta events

SAN ANTONIO – Anyone heading out to enjoy Fiesta events this week will need to know what they can and cannot take with them.

For the 2026 Battle of Flowers Parade, know that ticket holders are subject to security policies.

Backpacks: Standard backpacks are prohibited unless they are designated diaper bags.

Large bags: Any bag that cannot fit within the ticket holders’ designated seating area.

Smoking and vaping: Vaping devices were specifically prohibited.

Weapons, which include firearms and knives, are prohibited.

Scooters and E-bikes are banned from the parade route and surrounding street closures.

Umbrellas are only permitted for those seated on the top row of bleachers to avoid blocking views.

Ice chests and coolers are frequently restricted. While some reports suggest they may be allowed if an extra seat is purchased for storage. City security officials often list them as prohibited at gated entry points.

Strollers are often discouraged or restricted due to space constraints (all items must fit within the 18-inch seating space).

Clear Bags: While not always mandatory for the parade route itself, they are strongly recommended.

Exceptions: Diaper bags and medical bags are typically allowed but subject to search.

Here are the rules for bleacher seating at Fiesta Flambeau Parade:

Seats are 18 inches wide. If additional space is needed, extra seating must be purchased.

There are no accommodations for ice chests, bags, strollers, etc. The aisles must be clear at all times.

Large umbrellas are strictly prohibited.

If additional seating is required and not purchased, there are no accommodations; you may forfeit your purchased seating. Those items placed on the extra seat cannot obstruct the view of other attendees.

If you are attending A Night In Old San Antonio (NIOSA), here’s what to keep in mind. All attendees are subject to a search for safety.

No weapons, animals (except ADA-compliant service animals), strollers, ice chests, food or beverage from outside the event, recreational wheels, drones, folding chairs, smoking, or backpacks over 12″x12″x6″ allowed.

Clear or mesh backpacks are permitted; all bags may be screened at entry.

If you are visiting Fiesta de Los Reyes, here’s what you need to leave at home or in your vehicle.

Bags greater than 12”x6”x12.”

Backpacks

Ice chests and coolers

Weapons of any kind

Illegal substances

Food and drinks from outside the event

Smoking or vaping (you will need to completely exit the venue to smoke or vape)

Click here to find a list of the Fiesta events.

More recent Fiesta coverage on KSAT: