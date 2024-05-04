80º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD says motorcyclist crashes into semitruck, taken to hospital in critical condition

There are no criminal elements to the crash, the department says

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: SAPD, South Side
SAPD patrol car (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a South Side crash Friday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers said a semitruck and a motorcycle were traveling northbound around 8:15 p.m. in the 13600 block of Applewhite Road. The motorcycle was initially traveling behind the semitruck.

Recommended Videos

According to its preliminary investigation, SAPD said the truck began making a slow, wide right turn into a warehouse located on Applewhite Road.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass the already wide-turning truck in the right lane. As the truck pulled into the warehouse’s entrance, the motorcycle crashed into it, SAPD said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition, the department said.

Investigators said there are no criminal elements to this crash.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos