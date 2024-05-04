SAPD says motorcyclist crashes into semitruck, taken to hospital in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was critically injured in a South Side crash Friday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers said a semitruck and a motorcycle were traveling northbound around 8:15 p.m. in the 13600 block of Applewhite Road. The motorcycle was initially traveling behind the semitruck.

According to its preliminary investigation, SAPD said the truck began making a slow, wide right turn into a warehouse located on Applewhite Road.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass the already wide-turning truck in the right lane. As the truck pulled into the warehouse’s entrance, the motorcycle crashed into it, SAPD said.

Authorities said the motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition, the department said.

Investigators said there are no criminal elements to this crash.