88ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio police seeking help to find 5 people who allegedly rioted near downtown

Alleged mischief took place on May 30

Tags: San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio Police Department
San Antonio Police Department (KSAT)

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking assistance in finding five individuals who allegedly engaged in rioting and criminal mischief on May 30 in the downtown area.

Pictures of the individuals police are looking for are below.

Anyone with information on the identity of any of the five individuals is asked to help by visiting https://www.sanantonio.gov/SAPD/Helping-The-Police.

Contributed photo
Contributed photo (San Antonio Police Department)
Contributed photo
Contributed photo (San Antonio Police Department)
Contributed photo
Contributed photo (San Antonio Police Department)
Contributed photo
Contributed photo (San Antonio Police Department)
Contributed photo
Contributed photo (San Antonio Police Department)

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.