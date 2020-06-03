San Antonio police seeking help to find 5 people who allegedly rioted near downtown
Alleged mischief took place on May 30
The San Antonio Police Department is seeking assistance in finding five individuals who allegedly engaged in rioting and criminal mischief on May 30 in the downtown area.
Pictures of the individuals police are looking for are below.
Anyone with information on the identity of any of the five individuals is asked to help by visiting https://www.sanantonio.gov/SAPD/Helping-The-Police.
