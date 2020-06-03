San Antonio mayor issues temporary curfew for downtown business district, Alamo Plaza through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has issued a temporary curfew for the downtown business district and Alamo Plaza that will last until June 7, according to a news release.

The curfew for the downtown business district is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly. Alamo Plaza will close nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the city.

The Alamo installing temporary fencing to ‘secure’ landmark during protests

The mayor's curfew order includes all public spaces and streets within the downtown business district.

Officials will assess the situation to determine if they need to extend the closures past the weekend, the news release said.

The release also included the following information about the curfew:

"During the hours of the temporary curfew all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place within the designated area of San Antonio’s Downtown Business District. Travel is defined without limitation as travel on foot, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or any other mode of transporting a person from one location to another.

"A public place is defined as any place, privately or publicly owned that is accessible to the general public, including but not limited to public streets and roads, alleys, highways, driveways, sidewalks, parks, vacant lots, parking lots and unsupervised property.

"A violation of the temporary curfew is a misdemeanor offense punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail."

The city said all law enforcement, fire and medical personnel and members of the news media, as well as other designated persons authorized by the city, SAPD, Bexar County or the state, are exempt from the temporary curfew.

“Individuals traveling to and from work or their residences, seeking medical attention or engaging in exempt activities, fleeing dangerous situations, or experiencing homelessness are also exempt,” the news release said.

The following map shows the areas impacted by the closures: