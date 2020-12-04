Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 3: Mayor reports 760 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new virus-related death

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 83,885 total COVID-19 cases and 1,372 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 760 new cases as of Thursday. One new death was reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 795.

City officials also reported that 593 patients are hospitalized, 198 are in the intensive care unit and 104 are on ventilators.

There were 74 new admissions to the hospitals in the last 24 hours.