Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 27: 189 new COVID 19 cases, 13 new deaths reported

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, along with Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo, updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 45,811 total COVID-19 cases and 767 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 189 new cases. Thirteen new deaths were reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 138.

The deaths occurred between July 3 and Aug 23, Nirenberg said.

City officials also reported that 412 patients are hospitalized , 132 are in the intensive care unit and 197 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.

Rodriguez said the Bexar County Commissioners Court is working to make voting safer and more accessible amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The court has passed a resolution and is expected to meet again on Sept. 1 to decide what can and cannot be changed during the general election and early voting period.

Rodriguez said commissioners are exploring mega voting sites to maximize social distancing, 24-hour polling locations during early voting and increased curbside or drive-thru options.

Rodriguez said Gov. Greg Abbott increased the early voting period , giving people more opportunities to cast their ballot before Election Day. He also said the AT&T Center would be used as a mega voting site during the early vote.

Woo said the health concerns of expanding curbside options are people traveling together in a large vehicle, possibly increasing virus exposure to some, and the fact that some people may need additional assistance to vote and will need to be near an election official for a more extended period than usual.

