Bexar county commissioner proposes 24/7 early voting locations, mega voting sites

SAN ANTONIO – Precinct 2 Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez is proposing a plan that would make voting in the upcoming election possibly safer.

The plan includes early voting sites open 24/7 and mega voting locations.

“We are looking at ways where we know we are going to have a huge turnout for voting,” said Justin Rodriguez. “We need to make t accessible and convenient for people. That was my priority before COVID-19 hit, but obviously, now in this pandemic, we have issues with social distancing and safety of not only our workers but our voters as well.”

Rodriguez said he wants to explore using large locations for voting to ensure proper social distancing.

“We would make sure to utilize proper spacing, such as in the AT&T Center,” he said.

Rodriguez said the county would also explore a plan in place to make it easier for every registered voter 65 years of age or older to be able to vote by mail.

He also mentioned how the county would utilize the $3 million it set aside for the elections from the Federal Cares Act.

“We may need some additional machines,” Rodriguez said. “We know the new voting machines cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 each depending on the equipment. With longer hours and larger sites, we would also need to recruit more election workers that will be able to work at $15 an hour.”

Rodriguez plans to discuss his proposal at the next commissioners meeting on Aug. 18.

“Our goal is, and I speak for my colleagues as well, is to make sure these elections are safe, and folks have access and they are convenient and people feel confident about going to the polls or mailing in their ballots.”