Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 3: Leaders report 1,012 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 177,802 total COVID-19 cases and 2,181 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,012 new cases as of Wednesday. Fourteen new deaths were also reported this evening.

The 7-day moving average of cases dropped slightly to 1,463.

City officials also reported that 1,127 patients are hospitalized, 394 are in the intensive care unit and 236 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 49% of ventilators available.

