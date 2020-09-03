Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 3: 157 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths reported

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 47,070 total COVID-19 cases and 851 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 157 new cases. Sixteen new deaths were reported today. The deaths occurred between July 14 and Sept. 2.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 180.

City officials also reported that 344 patients are hospitalized, 155 are in the intensive care unit and 87 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

City and county parks will be closed for the Labor Day weekend to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.

City and County parks closed for Labor Day weekend (COSA/Bexar County)