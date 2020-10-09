Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 9: Officials report 191 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 59,514 total COVID-19 cases and 1,172 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 191 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 156.

City officials also reported that 193 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 37 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 73% of ventilators available.