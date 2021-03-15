Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 15: With drop in tests, positivity rate surges past 5%

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials reported 200,818 total COVID-19 cases and 2,990 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 154 new cases on Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Due to a drop in testing, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said that the weekly positivity rate hit 5.6%, an increase from 2.6% last week. Nirenberg said that drop was likely due to spring break, as school districts did not test over the holiday.

Health officials also reported that 215 patients are hospitalized, 90 are in the intensive care unit and 53 are on ventilators.

There are 16% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg, along with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, condemned racist graffiti found at a San Antonio ramen restaurant. The case is under investigation by San Antonio police, and investigators at the FBI say they stand ready to assist if a federal violation is suspected in the case.

“We are going to pursue and make sure that justice is served,” Nirenberg said.

