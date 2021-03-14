More than 800,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Texas this week

FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnsons one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

More than 800,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas this week, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 656,810 doses to at least 445 providers in 178 counties.

There will also be 200,000 additional doses available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers, coming directly from the federal government, according to health officials.

Below are how many vaccines the hubs in Bexar County will be receiving next week, according to the state health services’ website.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Main Immunizations Clinic - 10,530 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 14.

University Health System - 12,870 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 14.

*UT Health San Antonio/Wellness 360 (Adult) - 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 14.

This is the third largest vaccine allocation the state has received since the start of the COVID-19 vaccines, according to state health officials, although it is lower than the record of more than 1 million first doses delivered last week.

Smaller amounts of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for the next two weeks as production increases, according to state health officials.

In addition, the federally-supported vaccination sites in Arlington, Dallas and Houston will begin administering second vaccine doses for the next three weeks.

Last week, the state announced that residents ages 50-64 will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, beginning March 15. They are added to the residents in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories that are eligible to receive their vaccines.

These phases include front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19.

People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers are also eligible.

For more information on the state’s vaccine shipments, or for more information on the available COVID-19 vaccines, visit the state health department’s website here.

