More than 1 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Texas next week

More than 1 million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped across Texas next week, according to state health officials.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced the shipment Friday, and said the state is allocating 929,320 doses to 1,561 providers in 234 counties.

There will also be 200,000 additional doses available to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers, coming directly from the federal government, according to health officials.

Below are how many vaccines the hubs in Bexar County will be receiving next week, according to the state health services’ website.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District Main Immunizations Clinic - 10,530 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 13.

University Health System - 12,870 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 13.

*UT Health San Antonio/Wellness 360 (Adult) - 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for week 13.

The increase in the vaccine supply statewide is due to 245,200 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to state health officials.

The single-dose vaccine was authorized by the FDA last weekend and will ship 24,000 doses to providers at vaccine sites in Arlington, Dallas, and Houston.

It’s unclear when doses of the J&J vaccine will arrive in Bexar County as of yet.

In addition to these first doses, the state is also ordering 457,000 second doses for people that received their first vaccination a few weeks ago, according to state health officials.

“DSHS automatically orders second doses to arrive at providers in the week they can be begin to be administered, so they will be available when needed. People should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose within six weeks of getting the first,” health officials said in a news release.

For more information on the state’s vaccine shipments, or for more information on the available COVID-19 vaccines, visit the state health department’s website here.

