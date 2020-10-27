Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 27: Officials report 174 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 64,941 total COVID-19 cases and 1,247 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 174 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 192.

City officials also reported that 238 patients are hospitalized, 89 are in the intensive care unit and 46 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

Wolff said the Bexar County Jail positivity rate is now at 2%.