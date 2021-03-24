Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 24: Leaders report 132 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in the daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 202,981 total COVID-19 cases and 3,073 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 132 new cases as of Wednesday. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 160.

City officials also reported that 183 patients are hospitalized, 63 are in the intensive care unit and 37 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 428,643 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 239,595 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

Rodriguez says the state will allow all adults to be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Click here to learn more.

The city will prioritize those who are most vulnerable. Anyone 80 or older is encouraged to visit the Alamodome in the afternoon Monday through Saturday to get a vaccine without an appointment.

Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health, and Nirenberg say the area needs more vaccines to meet the local demand.