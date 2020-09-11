Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 11: Officials report 118 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 during their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 48,074 total COVID-19 cases and 991 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Friday, an increase of 118 new cases. The 7-day moving average of cases is 143.

One new death was reported today.

City officials also reported that 278 patients are hospitalized, 113 are in the intensive care unit and 59 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg expressed disappointment over the cancellation of the 2021 MLK March in San Antonio during Friday’s briefing. The event will be held virtually next year. Click here for more information.