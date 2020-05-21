Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 21: Parks, Metro Health testing sites to remain open during Memorial Day weekend, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,371 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in Bexar County , as of Thursday. Twenty-six cases are from the community and six are from congregate settings. There were no new cases reported by the Bexar County Jail today, according to the mayor.

City officials also reported that 82 patients are hospitalized, 40 are in the intensive care unit and 20 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg spoke about the City Council’s approval to extend the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order until June 4. Residents are asked to stay home unless they are participating in essential or covered services under Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines. Click here to read more about the new order.

Wolff said he has started seeing more people out throughout the county. He encouraged residents to support local businesses while practicing safety measures.

Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of the Metropolitan Health District, said higher COVID-19 positive case numbers on the West Side may be possibly be attributed to increased testing at popup sites and nursing homes in the area.

Emerick said Metro Health testing facilities will not be closed on Memorial Day.

Nirenberg said there are no park restrictions for the holiday weekend, but he advised residents to maintain social distancing and be cautious. He said parks were closed during Easter weekend to avoid having people camp during the stay-home order.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: