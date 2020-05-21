WATCH: San Antonio City Council to vote on extending ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order through June 4

Published: May 21, 2020, 8:40 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 9:04 am

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet Thursday morning to vote on extending coronavirus emergency orders through June 4.

The meeting is slated to begin around 9 a.m., but delays are possible. The meeting will be livestreamed in this article; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Nirenberg said Tuesday that he would extend the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order until 11:59 p.m. on June 4, but it is pending City Council approval.

Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 20: Officials discuss AG Paxton’s mail-in ballot ruling appeal; new walk-up testing sites

The emergency order strongly encourages residents older than 10 to wear face masks and suspends foreclosure proceeding until July 6. It also includes advisory language on antibody tests and other health protocols.

Also in the order, the public is “encouraged to stay home as much as possible" and “minimize social gatherings and in-person contact” with those outside of their households.

It is intended to be consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide orders.

Gov. Abbott announces another reopening phase for the state of Texas

There are 2,322 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, Nirenberg reported. He added that 82 patients are hospitalized, 36 are in the intensive care unit and 17 are on ventilators.

Read more coronavirus coverage on KSAT.com here.