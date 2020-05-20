1 new coronavirus death reported in Bexar County, 44 new cases

SAN ANTONIO – One new corornavirus death in Bexar County was reported, city and county officials said Wednesday night during their daily briefing. The death toll now stands at 63.

Officials also said there are 44 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed. Of the new cases, 16 were from the community, one from the Bexar County Jail, eight were from other congregate settings while the rest are still under investigation.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 2,322.

The latest numbers also indicated the hospitalization of at least 82 COVID-19 patients with 10 more under investigation. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 36 patients are in the intensive care unit and 17 patients are intubated and using a ventilator.

Nirenberg also said 77% of ventilators and 31% of staffed hospital beds are available.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 62 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

