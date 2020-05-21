Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 20: Officials discuss AG Paxton’s mail-in ballot ruling appeal; new walk-up testing sites
City administering more than 2,000 tests per day
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 2,322 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday. Sixteen cases are from the community, one is from the Bexar County Jail and eight are from congregate settings.
- City officials also reported that 82 patients are hospitalized, 36 are in the intensive care unit and 17 are on ventilators.
- Nirenberg said new walk-up testing sites will open tomorrow. The Metropolitan Health District sites are open to asymptomatic people. Click here to learn more about those testing sites.
- Nirenberg said the City Council discussed the CARES Act Resiliency Program today. They’re focusing on job training, housing assistance and small business support, among other programs to try to maximize funds. He said final plans for the program should be in place by next Thursday, with a vote for a budget adjustment expected on June 4.
- Wolff spoke about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals after a federal judge ruled that all Texans could vote by mail during the pandemic, calling it a “big setback today.” The three-judge panel temporarily blocked the ruling today. “Didn’t get to dance in the streets for too long,” Wolff commented.
- Wolff said he sent a letter (see document below) to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office to allow for the reopening of the Tobin Center since mega churches are allowed to open. He said the Tobin Center has 1,700 seats and is a unique venue because the seating could be adjusted for social distancing. “I hope the governor will take that into consideration," Wolff commented during the briefing.
- Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Metro Health, said the city is testing a little more than 2,000 people per day after removing certain requirements for a test.
- Kurian said Metro Health sent out an advisory to local providers to share new data they have about a pediatric disease possibly linked to COVID-19.
