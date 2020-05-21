Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 20: Officials discuss AG Paxton’s mail-in ballot ruling appeal; new walk-up testing sites

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Judge Wolff Letter RE Tobin Center (Bexar County)

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: