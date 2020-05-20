City of San Antonio to open 4 free, walk-up COVID-19 testing locations

SAN ANTONIO – The Metropolitan Health District and the San Antonio Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Program have announced more locations and dates for free COVID-19 testing.

Four new walk-up testing sites will be open over the next two weekends as the city increases testing capacity, city officials announced Wednesday.

The first 175 people who arrive will be tested, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary and testing is available for those showing symptoms.

Two sites will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Palo Alto College gym at 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. and Nellie Reddix Center at 4711 Sid Katz Drive.

Additional sites will be available from 10 a.m-2 p.m. May 28 through May 30 at the San Antonio College Welcome Center at 1819 Main Ave. and at Highlands High School at 3118 Elgin Ave.

To view all test locations, visit the Metro Health COVID-19 website.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Tuesday that testing capacity in the San Antonio area has increased to 3,960 tests per day.

He reported 2,278 COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday.

