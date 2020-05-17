WATCH: Gov. Abbott to announce another reopening phase for the state of Texas at 2 p.m. Monday

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on Texas’ plan for reopening, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor will speak at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18 at the State Capitol. KSAT 12 will stream the announcement live on broadcast, on KSAT.com, and on our KSAT 12 news app from the video player above.

On Saturday, Gov. Abbott announced over 700 cases of the virus were reported in Amarillo and detailed his containment plan.

Currently, the Amarillo region has 516 hospital beds available, 236 surge beds available and 110 ventilators available, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

The governor deployed mobile testing teams for free COVID-19 tests for Amarillo and surrounding communities earlier this month.

Gov. Abbott has reopened all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in the state, as long as they abide by social distancing and limit customer entry at 25% capacity.

The governor is expected to announce more reopenings in the state during his Monday briefing.

