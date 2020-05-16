Massage therapists urge Governor Abbott to allow their businesses to reopen

While places like salons, barbershops and gyms have been allowed to reopen, doors at other businesses across the state of Texas remain shut.

Governor Greg Abbott’s current orders are only allowing massage therapists to operate with a doctor’s note. Christopher Valdez said it’s a restriction that’s preventing people from getting the treatment they need.

Valdez said massage therapy is an essential service and not a luxury. Like many other massage therapists across the state, he hopes to be back to work soon.

