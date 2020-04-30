WATCH LIVE: KSAT interview with Governor Greg Abbott at 12:40 p.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be on KSAT-TV at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday to answer questions from KSAT anchors Ursula Pari and David Sears about the COVID-19 response in the state and his recent decision to start re-opening businesses in Texas.

The governor will answer questions over satellite and the interview will be broadcast live. You can watch the interview live on KSAT-TV or on the livestream below of the KSAT News at Noon.

Governor Greg Abbott announced his plan Monday to reopen the state economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has released his plans to reopen Texas. Here’s what we know

Abbott said that he will not renew statewide stay-at-home orders that he issued March 31. Instead, Abbott said he’ll let his executive order expire as scheduled today.

Starting Friday, all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in Texas are allowed to open as long as they maintain only 25% occupancy and follow distancing guidelines.

Infectious disease expert says Texas’ plan to reopen is too soon for San Antonio

As of Thursday morning, nearly 27,054 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Texas, according to Texas Health and Human Services with 12,054 recoveries and 732 deaths.

