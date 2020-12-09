Coronavirus update San Antonio, Dec. 8: Leaders report 1,294 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 89,940 total COVID-19 cases and 1,406 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,294 new cases as of Tuesday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,113.

City officials also reported that 646 patients are hospitalized, 220 are in the intensive care unit and 114 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 61% of ventilators available.

The school COVID-19 risk level is “high.” Dr. Junda Woo, medical director of the Metropolitan Health District, issued an amended health directive on Tuesday with guidance for public and private schools.

Woo’s directive advises against in-person education for most students, with a few exceptions.

View the health directive below or click here: