Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 8: Officials report 170 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths; hospitalizations dip below 200

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 59,323 total COVID-19 cases and 1,171 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 170 new cases. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 144.

City officials also reported that 185 patients are hospitalized, 80 are in the intensive care unit and 36 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.