Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 26: Leaders report 501 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 195,237 total COVID-19 cases and 2,520 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 501 new cases as of Friday. Six new deaths were reported today.

Nirenberg said 300 deaths that are possibly COVID-19-related are currently under investigation.

The 7-day rolling average will be reported during Tuesday’s briefing since there wasn’t enough data this week due to lack of testing because of last week’s winter storm.

City officials also reported that 461 patients are hospitalized, 180 are in the intensive care unit and 100 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

Wolff said 5,200 COVID-19 vaccines were administered at the Bexar County administration sites on Thursday, with another 5,000 projected for Friday. He said the county will have administered 24,000 vaccines by the end of this week.

The county is planning to vaccinate 5,000 people per day next week.

The mayor said the city is expected to receive 10,000 Pfizer vaccines for first-dose appointments sometime next week. Click here for the latest vaccine information on the city website.

Nirenberg said the city will soon be sending out an alert to allow people to sign up for a vaccine appointment to test its new texting service. (See below for instructions on how to sign up for text alerts.)

City of San Antonio sets up COVID-19 vaccine text alert system. (KSAT)

Winter Weather Response Update

Nirenberg said San Antonians should call 311 and dial option 5 for information on disaster help. Click here for help online.

The mayor also said an emergency fund was set up to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm. Click here to donate.

Emergency Resource Call Center (COSA/Bexar County)