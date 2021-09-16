13 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bexar County, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County, totaling 4,162 deaths since the pandemic began.

The mayor also reported hospitalizations have dropped below 1,000 and now stand at 960, with 330 ICU patients and 212 on ventilators. Twenty-two children are being treated for COVID-19 at area hospitals, Nirenberg said.

See today’s COVID-19 numbers and what to know about the latest rise in San Antonio and surrounding areas here.

There are 1,458,525 people who have received their first vaccine dose, and 1,191,883 are fully vaccinated.

Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said the county expects to start distributing booster shots by sometime next week.

Nirenberg also encouraged people, especially those with Type-O blood, to donate blood to keep up with area demand.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.